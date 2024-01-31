Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Parents in Senate Child Safety Hearing

REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to victims, parents, and family members of children who have suffered from abuse on social media during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. Zuckerberg stood up and turned around to offer his condolences to the survivors and their loved ones in the room, while adding that his company was working to prevent further harm from occurring.

“I’m sorry for everything you’ve all gone through,” Zuckerberg said. “Nobody should have to go through what your families have suffered. And this is why we have invested so much and are going to continue industry leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the types of things your families have had to suffer.”

The stunning moment came after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asked Zuckerberg if he planned to apologize to the victims and their families. “Have you apologized to the victims? Would you like to do so now?” Hawley asked. “They’re here, you’re on national television.”

