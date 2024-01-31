‘Several people’ shot outside Autozone in Chicago as images show cars with windows smashed by bullets

A large police presence descended on an AutoZone parking lot in Dolton, Illinois.

Several people were shot in a broad daylight bloodbath outside Chicago on Wednesday morning, after two drivers reportedly opened fire on each other in a parking lot.

A large police presence descended on an AutoZone parking lot in Dolton, Illinois, a suburb about 20 miles from Chicago, shortly after 11 a.m.

Helicopter footage captured by ABC7 showed a trail of blood coming from one vehicle, and at least one other car appeared to be riddled with bullets surrounded by evidence markers.

Police said there were about six victims, according to local reports, although officials declined to offer details or say whether anyone had died.

Witnesses said the shooting erupted when individuals inside two separate cars opened fire outside AutoZone, according to Audacity.com.

Reports indicate that the drivers may have crashed into each other a block away from the Autozone, before ending up in a shootout in the parking lot.

The shooters allegedly jumped out of their cars and opened fire, witnesses said.

A bystander told WBBM that the rapid gunfire was so loud that he thought the shooting was happening on top of the dry cleaners he was near.

An AutoZone employee also said no one inside the store was hit by gunfire.