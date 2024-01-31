Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Watch This MAGA Senator Expertly Dodge Taylor Swift ‘Controversy’

    While factions of the Republican Party dare to publicly attack global superstar Taylor Swift after she celebrated boyfriend Travis Kelce getting to next month’s Super Bowl, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is apparently not partaking.

    Appearing on Newsmax’s Wake Up America on Wednesday, Blackburn was asked about Swift’s opposition to her candidacy in 2018. In her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift derided the far-right senator as “Trump in a wig” and criticized her opposition to legislation aimed at protecting women’s rights.

    Host Rob Finnerty tried to get Blackburn to weigh in on Swift’s politics after he cited a Newsweek poll that indicated 18 percent of voters would back a Swift-supported candidate. Blackburn, however, used the opportunity to praise the Nashville titan.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

