    Brown Tights Are the Cold Weather Essential You Didn’t Know You Needed

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , , ,
    Brown Tights Are the Cold Weather Essential You Didn't Know You Needed

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock/TALKE.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    I’ve had a love-hate relationship with tights for as long as I can remember. As someone who prefers skirts and dresses over jeans, tights are a necessity for keeping my legs warm as the weather cools down. Unfortunately, I’ve always felt that my go-to black tights limit my outfits to a darker color palette in the winter.

    So, when I recently saw brown tights start to emerge as a trend on social media, I was instantly intrigued. Creators have been going viral for saying that brown tights ‘look better’ and ‘are superior’ to black tights. Could this be the solution to my winter wardrobe conundrum? I ordered a pair of FALKE brown tights from Amazon to find out.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

