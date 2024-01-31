Six activists convicted of illegally blocking Tennessee abortion clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee jury convicted six anti-abortion protesters of violating federal laws after they blocked the entrance to a reproductive clinic outside Nashville nearly three years ago.

The jury’s decision, handed down Tuesday night after a weeklong trial, marks the latest development in a case that has been closely watched by conservative groups, which have accused the federal government of unfairly targeting abortion opponents. by using the 1994 federal law designed to protect abortion clinics. of obstructions and threats. Reproductive rights supporters counter the law, known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act, which is more critical than ever to protecting abortion providers from violence now that the right constitutional abortion has been revoked.

At stake is a 2021 “blockade” held outside a reproductive health clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, a city 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) east of Nashville, nearly a year before the Court Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The event was organized by anti-abortion supporters who used social media to promote and livestream actions they hoped would prevent the clinic from performing abortions, according to court documents.

At the time, abortion was still legal in Tennessee. It is currently prohibited at all stages of pregnancy under a law that has very limited exemptions.

Prosecutors say the participants were stationed throughout the office building where the Carafem health clinic was located and, later, several began recording themselves “leading a rescue,” a term commonly known among anti-abortion activists to deter women. to abort. Prosecutors added that videos from that day showed people blocking the clinic’s entrances and others trying to talk to police as a delaying tactic. About 20 people attended the blockade.

While a federal grand jury initially indicted 11 people who participated in the blockade last year, six were convicted Tuesday. That’s Chester Gallagher, Paul Vaughn, Heather Idoni, Calvin Zastrow, Coleman Boyd and Dennis Green. They face 10 and a half years in prison and fines of up to $260,000. Sentencing hearings will take place on July 2.

“These defendants knowingly chose to violate laws they did not agree with,” U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis said in a statement. “Today’s jury verdict is a victory for the rule of law in this country and a reminder that we cannot choose which laws to follow.”

Lawyers representing the defendants say they plan to appeal the convictions. The legal team described the 2021 rally as a “peaceful, life-affirming gathering” and accused the federal justice department of prosecuting “pro-life activists” since the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion decision in 2022.

“This was a peaceful demonstration by entirely peaceful citizens, filled with prayer, hymn-singing and worship, aimed at persuading pregnant women not to abort their babies,” said Steve Crampton, a lawyer for the Thomas More Society.

Before Roe was overturned, the Justice Department oversaw only a handful of FACE Act violation cases. In 2021, charges were only filed in three cases involving three defendants, and in 2020, the agency handled only one case.

By 2022, that number increased to 11 cases involving 29 defendants. And last year there were 10 cases and 22 accused.

Advocates such as the National Abortion Federation say the rise in cases reflects the increase in harassment and violence abortion clinics have faced since state abortion bans were allowed to take effect.

In a 2022 report, the organization said abortion providers across the United States experienced notable increases in the number of death threats, harassment, robberies and arson compared to the previous year.

However, a growing number of conservative groups and Republican lawmakers have responded to these figures by saying that authorities have downplayed similar threats and violence against Catholic churches and so-called “crisis pregnancy centers,” which discourage abortions.

Some have called on the Justice Department to apply the 1994 federal law more equitably and use it to investigate those who attack crisis pregnancy centers. Meanwhile, a handful of Republican members of Congress have introduced legislation that would repeal the protections entirely.

President Bill Clinton signed the FACE Act into law in 1994 following a series of high-profile attacks on abortion clinics, including the shooting death of Dr. David Gunn outside an abortion clinic in Pensacola, Florida, in 1993, leading which marked the first abortion provider killed. In the USA