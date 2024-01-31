Super Bowl 2024 Commercials List: Watch Every Big Game Ad (So Far)

TELEVISION

Watch the best commercials from Super Bowl 2024, including spots with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more.

Rob Gronkowski stars in the 2024 Super Bowl commercial for FanDuel. Emily Shur

Super Bowl LVIII will feature some familiar faces when perennial contenders the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet on February 11 at 6:30 pm on CBS. For viewers who are more interested in the 2024 Super Bowl commercials than the big game itself, there will also be plenty of familiar faces.

Super Bowl ads in 2021 and 2022 focused more on uplifting messages amid a global pandemic, but celebrity endorsements returned with a vengeance during the 2023 Super Bowl. With many trailers for big games already posted online, it’s It is evident that star power will also have a large presence in many Super Bowl 2024 commercials.

Tom Brady is teaming up with fellow GOAT Wayne Gretzky and actor Vince Vaughn for gambling company BetMGM. Brady’s former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who missed a field goal live on television at halftime last year in an ad for betting company FanDuel, will return for redemption alongside native John Cena. of West Newbury.

Meanwhile, pop star and Nantucket native Meghan Trainor is just one star in a large cast of characters for beauty brand elf Cosmetics, which created a 15 minute short film to preview their “Jury Duty”-themed Super Bowl commercial.

Even in a time of economic uncertainty, companies are once again paying big money to advertise during the 2024 Super Bowl. CBS supposedly 100 percent sold of its inventory for the game, with several 30-second commercials for about $7 million. Even the kids’ Super Bowl simulcast airing on Nickelodeon sold all its advertising space at the end of January, although at a lower price.

Many of the usual brands will return this year, with Budweiser, Doritos and Volkswagen among the companies airing ads in 2024 that have become fixtures over the decades.

Others will make their first appearance, including Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s recently launched nonprofit. Foundation to Fight Antisemitism (FCAS)which will build on the organization’s “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” awareness campaign starting in 2023.

Here are all the Super Bowl 2024 commercials and trailers that will air during the big game released so far.

List of Super Bowl 2024 commercials

BetMGM (with Tom Brady, Vince Vaughn, Wayne Gretzky)

BetMGM’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial emphasizes that its betting platform is for everyone except Tom Brady. “The truth is, you’ve made too much, Tommy,” Vaughn says in the 60-second spot. “Let others have their turn.”

BMW (with Christopher Walken)

After a long absence, automaker BMW is back for the big game, teasing a 2024 Super Bowl commercial featuring actor Christopher Walken.

Bud Light (with Post Malone)

Bud Light will continue its collaboration with rapper Post Malone, who has appeared in ads for the beer since 2020.

Budweiser

Speaking of sticking with what works, Budweiser is bringing back its iconic Clydesdales for its 2024 Super Bowl commercial.

coors

Coors last ran an ad featuring its Chill Train in 2012, but it’s bringing back the icy locomotive for its ad this year.

DoorDash

DoorDash is adding a contest element to its big game commercial, promising to offer oversized merchandise from major Super Bowl commercials airing this year. According to AdWeekPrizes include a trio of BMW, Kia and Volkswagen vehicles, 1,000 Popeyes wings, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups lollipop, and even a 30-pound jar of mayonnaise.

Doritos (with Jenna Ortega, Danny Ramírez)

Jenna Ortega, who has starred in spooky projects like “Scream VI” and “Wednesday,” is central to Doritos’ 2024 Super Bowl horror commercial, which also features “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” actor Danny Ramirez .

elf cosmetics (with Meghan Trainor and more)

Makeup company elf Cosmetics has included two of the biggest streaming shows of 2023 in its Super Bowl ad, teaming up “Jury Duty” star Ronald Gladden and “Suits” stars Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty for a courtroom skit that also features the singer. Meghan Trainor, among others.

FanDuel (with Rob Gronkowski, John Cena)

After Rob Gronkowski (allegedly) missed a field goal on live television during the 2023 Super Bowl, the former Patriots tight end is on the road to redemption in 2024. Gronk has Carl Weathers (“Rocky” ) as his trainer, while John Cena plays. Gronk’s adversary.

Hellman’s (with Kate McKinnon)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) and her cat (whose meow sounds like “mayonnaise”) highlight the many uses of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, launching an entire celebrity chef career in the span of the company’s 30-second ad.

lindt

Chocolate company Lindt keeps it simple for its 2024 Super Bowl commercial, using Perry Como “Round and round” to display its spherical truffles.

M&M’s (with Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, Bruce Smith)

While BetMGM booked Tom Brady and his seven Super Bowl victories, M&M’s went with NFL legends who never won the big game, teaming with Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith, whose Buffalo Bills lost four straight Super Bowls by principle. 90’s.

Michelob Ultra (with Dan Marino, Lionel Messi, Jason Sudeikis)

Michelob Ultra has released a series of trailers for its 2024 Super Bowl commercial, highlighting Lionel Messi’s beach soccer dribbling talent, Dan Marino’s still-strong throwing arm, and Jason Sudeikis’ impressive instincts for staying out of the way and enjoy a beer.

Mountain Dew (with Aubrey Plaza)

Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) is atop a dragon in Mountain Dew’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial, and the deadpan actress experiences chemistry problems with her fire-breathing co-star.

Nerds (with Addison Rae)

Who is TikTok star Addison Rae training in the Nerds Super Bowl commercial? You’ll have to watch the big game to find out.

NFL (with Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, Cameron Jordan)

In what has become a recent tradition, the NFL will air its big game announcement in prime time immediately following Usher’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. Highlighting the NFL’s attempt to grow football in international markets, the ad trailer features a trio of players (Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson and Cameron Jordan) running through an open market in Accra, Ghana.

Open door

Real estate company Opendoor will make its big game debut with its 2024 Super Bowl commercial, highlighting the ease with which users can sell their home on the company’s platform.

Oreo (with Kris Jenner)

In its 2024 Super Bowl commercial, Oreo encourages viewers facing a life-changing dilemma to “spin it,” open the cookie and see which side the cream falls on.

Popeyes (with Ken Jeong)

In the sneak peek of its 2024 Super Bowl commercial, Popeyes shows a cryogenically frozen Ken Jeong waking up to a new menu item that’s been more than 50 years in the making.

Pringles (with Chris Pratt)

Did Chris Pratt decide he needed to grow a bushy mustache so he could play Mario in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”? We’re guessing his choice of facial hair has more to do with his resemblance to the Pringles mascot, but we’ll have to watch the chip company’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial to find out.

Reese’s

In a series of teasers for its 2024 Super Bowl commercials, Reese’s promises a “big change” to its peanut butter cups. Could it all be a trick? Probably. Will we continue watching? Of course.

Starry (with Ice Spice)

Rapper Ice Spice is apparently the queen of drink commercials. After teaming up with Ben Affleck for a Dunkin’ commercial last year, Ice Spice is launching PepsiCo Starry soda during the big game.

State Farm (with Arnold Schwarzenegger)

State Farm’s 30-second preview for its 2024 Super Bowl commercial is a tribute to the film’s trailer, which features Arnold Schwarzenegger as the star of “Agent State Farm.”

Uber Eats (with David and Victoria Beckham)

British power couple David and Victoria Beckham don’t seem like the type to order Uber Eats, but the former Spice Girl and footballer will be introducing the food delivery app during the big match – even if they don’t seem to remember what the sport is. being played.

volkswagen

For its 2024 Super Bowl commercial, Volkswagen travels back in time to the unveiling of the iconic VW Beetle.