Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    News

    Margot Robbie Responds to ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snubs: ‘No Way to Feel Sad’

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Margot Robbie Responds to ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snubs: ‘No Way to Feel Sad’

    Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

    A week after the Oscar nominations ignited a flood of discourse about Barbie’s so-called snubs—prompting responses from everyone from Hillary Clinton to Robert Downey Jr.—Barbie herself has weighed in.

    “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Margot Robbie said, per Deadline, at a SAG screening of Barbie on Tuesday night.

    While the film collected eight Academy Award nominations in total, including Best Picture, Robbie wasn’t nominated for Best Actress. Greta Gerwig was also passed over for Best Director, which is the snub that apparently hit the hardest for Robbie.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Democratic mayor of Eagle Pass slams ‘frustrating’ immigration standoff between Biden administration and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, says all illegal border crossers should be turned back IMMEDIATELY

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Tom Brady’s golf handicap is revealed as he prepares to play in the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside fellow NFL stars Josh Allen and 2023 winner Aaron Rodgers, who is playing with the doctor who repaired his Achilles tendon!

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Instacart quietly deletes its unsettling AI-generated food pics

    Jan 31, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Democratic mayor of Eagle Pass slams ‘frustrating’ immigration standoff between Biden administration and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, says all illegal border crossers should be turned back IMMEDIATELY

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Tom Brady’s golf handicap is revealed as he prepares to play in the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside fellow NFL stars Josh Allen and 2023 winner Aaron Rodgers, who is playing with the doctor who repaired his Achilles tendon!

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Instacart quietly deletes its unsettling AI-generated food pics

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Zelenskyy may want a new commander to replace Ukraine’s ‘Iron General,’ reports say amid signs of rifts in the relationship

    Jan 31, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy