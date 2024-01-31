Margot Robbie Responds to ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snubs: ‘No Way to Feel Sad’

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

A week after the Oscar nominations ignited a flood of discourse about Barbie’s so-called snubs—prompting responses from everyone from Hillary Clinton to Robert Downey Jr.—Barbie herself has weighed in.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Margot Robbie said, per Deadline, at a SAG screening of Barbie on Tuesday night.

While the film collected eight Academy Award nominations in total, including Best Picture, Robbie wasn’t nominated for Best Actress. Greta Gerwig was also passed over for Best Director, which is the snub that apparently hit the hardest for Robbie.

Read more at The Daily Beast.