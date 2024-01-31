Tom Brady’s golf handicap is revealed as he prepares to play in the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside fellow NFL stars Josh Allen and 2023 winner Aaron Rodgers, who is playing with the doctor who repaired his Achilles tendon!

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is back, promising $20 million in cash

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns this week, promising $20 million in money for a star-studded field that includes NFL legends Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, as well as two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol .

Best of all, the PGA has revealed the respective handicaps of the amateur stars, some of which may be surprising.

Brady, for example, has a handicap of 8, which is a numerical score that measures a golfer’s skill and helps level the playing field between golfers of different abilities. The handicap expresses the number of strokes a golfer is expected to hit over or under par on a particular course.

More surprising is Rodgers’ 4 handicap, which is dramatically different from 2023, when the four-time NFL MVP won the event with a supposed handicap of 10. He and teammate Ben Silverman finished with a whopping 26 under par to win by a single shot.

Meanwhile, the Bills’ Allen and the retired Gasol have handicaps of nine and 10, respectively.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers tee off during Capital One’s The Match VI in 2022

Josh Allen of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills watches before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

USA’s Mark Hubbard and Pau Gasol on the fourth hole during last year’s first round

As for the pairings, Brady will play with Keegan Bradley, while Beau Hossler joins the Jets’ Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo teams with Gasol and Keith Mitchell plays with Allen.

A year ago, Mitchell called Rodgers’ 10-handicap “bullshit.”

‘I think Josh [Allen] and I won. “Aaron Rodgers doesn’t count,” Mitchell said. ‘Their handicap to him was bullshit.

‘I have not looked. I think so, on the 18th we could have been up there. “But if we finish second behind Aaron, I think we’ll win the trophy.”

Also playing among the fans is Dr. Neal Elattrache, the surgeon who repaired Rodgers’ ruptured Achilles tendon last year.

The pro-am event begins Thursday at 3 pm local time.