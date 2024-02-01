Maya Jama shares a glimpse of her boyfriend Stormzy’s flirty texts calling her ‘sexy’ and ‘world class’ after showing him her Love Island outfit.

Toby Aromolaran

AGE: 24

SERIES: 7

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? If I’m single and Love Island is an opportunity for me, how could you turn down the chance to find love again?

You were in a long-term relationship with Chloe Burrows, what do you think her reaction will be when she finds out you’re coming into the Villa? I don’t know how he would take it. We will always love each other and I think she would wish me the best of luck as I would certainly do the same.

Chris Taylor

AGE: 33

SERIES: 5

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again. I’m 33 now and I’m getting a little better. I’m having hair growing out of my ears! It would be nice to have a girl to fix my ears!

How did the Barbie movie come about? Margot Robbie invited me to an after-party and then I ended up at an after-party with her. I started panicking and chatting with her, having really stupid talks. All I can assume is that my silly talk impressed Margot Robbie. 18 months later I received an email from Warner Brothers.

anton daniluk

AGE: 29

SERIES: 5

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? For me it was a no-brainer. I got the call and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and probably the best summer I’ve ever had in my life. Getting the chance to do it twice will be amazing.

Why do you think Love Island Villa is the perfect place to find love?

I think this time with Love Island: All Stars, things will be different, as we all understand what it’s like to go on Love Island and the only thing left now is to find a partner.

Callum Jones

AGE: 27

SERIES: 6

What do you need to know? Callum caused a stir in his series when his romance with Shauna Phillips ended and he reunited with Molly Smith in Casa Amor.

The couple dated for three years, even moving to Manchester together, but split last year, months before an awkward reunion in the Love Island All Stars villa.

josh ritchie

AGE: 29

SERIES 1

What do you need to know? Joshua, was one of the original islanders in 2015 and has since made a name for himself on reality TV shows, including Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating, and thanks to his highly publicized romances.

He dated All Stars contestant Georgia Harrison, as well as Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

Sofia Piper

AGE: 24

SERIES: 6

Why are you returning to the famous Love Island Villa?

I had a fun experience the first time, but I didn’t go all the way and find love, so I’d love to find someone this time.

What will you do differently this time?

I’m pretty relaxed and don’t want drama, so I think I’ll approach this time similarly. I’m a one-boy girl.

Why do you think the Villa is the perfect place to find love?

It is a once in a lifetime experience and not something that comes up every day.

Joanna Chimonides

AGE: 27

SERIES: 5

What do you need to know?

Viewers will remember that Joanna hooked up with her ex-boyfriend Michael Griffiths after they met at Casa Amor, leaving her partner at the time, Amber Gill, heartbroken.

But Amber won the series and the £50,000 cash prize with Greg O’Shea after fans were furious at the way Michael treated her.

Entering the show for the second time, Joanna, who dated English footballer Ben Chilwell, has vowed not to play it safe and will step on toes if necessary.