Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Travis Kelce Explains Why He’s Not Going to the 2024 Grammys With Taylor Swift

    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Travis Kelce is keeping his head in the game—and that means strictly no Grammys, despite the fact that his girlfriend is up for several major awards there this Sunday.

    “I wish I can go and support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every award that she is nominated for,” the tight end said on Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “But I think I’ve got practice.”

    The 34-year-old said he knew he had practice on Saturday, and that his Sunday was either going to be a “travel day” or another practice.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

