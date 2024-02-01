Liz Cheney weighs in on the controversy of the day: Taylor Swift

Former Wyoming lawmaker Liz Cheney came to Taylor Swift’s defense Wednesday, calling the pop sensation a “national treasure.”

Swift, who endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, has increasingly — and somewhat inexplicably — drawn the ire of conservatives.

“Taylor Swift is a national treasure,” Cheney said on X, seeming to rebutt the heat Swift has taken from the right.

The singer has been in the spotlight for her historic Eras Tour — and for her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games to support her beau, tight end Travis Kelce.

Biotech entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested Monday that Swift was involved in a Super Bowl and presidential endorsement setup extravaganza.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,” he wrote on X.

Though Swift has yet to offer Biden her endorsement in the 2024 election, Donald Trump recently complained that he is “more popular” than Swift, and an ally to the former president pledged a “holy war” against the singer, Rolling Stone reported.

Swift is not the only issue that divides Cheney from the GOP. The former House GOP chair rapidly fell from grace after voting to impeach Trump and leading efforts to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Cheney lost the primary election for her Wyoming House seat in 2022.