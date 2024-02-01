New Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trailer Shows Warfarer’s Calling, Available March 22

Hello PlayStation Blog readers! We’re very excited to share the latest trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2 revealed today during State of Play. In this article we will delve into some of the information revealed in it: the new Warfarer vocation, the vocation masters, and the mysterious dragon plague.

We present the vocation of Warrior

Wield a great sword, chant high-level magic, and deceive enemies with illusions. The Warrior is a vocation that allows you to engage in combat while switching between the weapons of other vocations.

The Warfarer is a vocation exclusive to the main character, the Risen One. Warriors can use all types of weapons and learn the basic skills of all vocations. It is the “ultimate calling,” so to speak. Some vocations excel at hand-to-hand combat or are skilled at support, and the Warrior can utilize the strengths of each vocation as the situation requires. The Warfarer has the potential to unleash powerful combos, such as using Trickster abilities to trick enemies and open up opportunities to cast powerful attack magic.

However, the Warrior is not an all-powerful vocation. His base stats are not high and they must carry many weapons in order to utilize his various abilities. They will require the player’s ability to exploit their strengths in different situations, or else the vocation will remain a lesser version of each of the respective vocations.

Only those who have honed their skills and adaptability will be able to realize the full potential of this vocation.

Create an ice platform with your archstaff and attack the enemy with a greatsword. It is up to the player to connect combos using different weapons.

Vocational teachers

Throughout the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, there are Vocation Masters who have mastered their respective Vocations.

As you deepen your relationship with Vocation Masters and gain their approval, you may be granted special tomes that will allow you to unlock new Vocations or gain skills known as “Master Teachings.” Can you find all the vocation teachers?

dragon plague

Dragon plague is a contagious disease-like condition that infects pawns under certain conditions. While affected, the pawn’s base statistics will improve and its behavior will change. It spreads among pawns as they travel between worlds, and in the early stages of the disease, the affected pawn will not become ill, but instead displays abilities and confidence that exceed what they would normally have. However, in the later stages of the disease, the dragon plague is said to cause a devastating calamity. There is little information about the dragon plague in this world, and its veracity is questionable, nor is it clear what the devastating calamity refers to.

It appears to be a rare disease, but if someone in the group is abnormally bossy or overly active, they may have contracted the dragon plague. Should you seek a cure? Or will you see it as a positive boost to your strength and continue your journey? Once again, the decision is the player’s.

That's all for today, thanks for reading! Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released worldwide on March 22.