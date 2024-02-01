HIV scientist whose three Kansas City Chiefs friends ‘froze to death’ outside his home enters rehab after realizing he ‘had an addiction problem’

The Kansas City Chiefs fan whose three friends were found dead in his backyard has checked into rehab, a friend claims.

Jordan Willis took the events of that night and the days that followed as a “huge, heartbreaking wake-up call,” a friend said.

The deaths of his friends made him realize he had an addiction problem and needed to seek professional help, the source told Fox News.

David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were found dead in Willis’ backyard in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 9.

Police have not made any arrests and medical examiners have not yet revealed the cause of death. Results of toxicology reports are still pending.

An anonymous source close to the family of 38-year-old HIV scientist Jordan Willis has now revealed that he is “devastated” at not being able to say goodbye or attend his friend’s funeral.

David Harrington (left), Clayton McGeeney (center) and Ricky Johnson (right) were found dead on January 9.

Detectives are reviewing the phones of the three men who were found dead nearly 48 hours after the Jan. 7 football party.

Willis, an HIV scientist, moved out of his home within days of police knocking on his door to question him about the bodies, fearing reprisals, and has not been seen since.

For two days, the victims’ families say they visited Willis’ home, calling him and sending him Facebook messages asking where they were. He did not answer.

Finally, the fiancée of one of the men broke into the house through the basement and found the first body in the backyard. She then called the police, who arrived and found Willis in his underwear and holding a glass of wine.

Families DailyMail.com spoke to said they could not rule out drugs as a possible cause of death for the three men.

Experts’ theories include that the men took enough fentanyl, combined with alcohol, to pass out after leaving the house and freeze to death.

Willis claimed not to have left his house for two days and to have slept with noise-cancelling headphones that blocked out the sound of his friends’ family’s frantic knocking.

“After the shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances, Jordan recognized that he had an addiction problem,” they said. Fox News.

“He immediately entered rehab after leaving his house and putting his things away.”

Willis is said to be devastated that he was unable to say goodbye or attend his friend’s funeral, and is troubled by suspicions that he caused their deaths.

“Not only is the entire country accusing him of murdering his friends with no details, evidence or charges at this point, but he also lost three close friends,” the same source previously said.

‘He was unable to say goodbye or attend their funerals due to the circumstances of these wild speculations and accusations.

“No one seems willing to wait for the results of the toxicology report or wait for other data from the police department in a case that is still under investigation to make these speculations.”

They further stated that Willis’ family found out about what happened only after being contacted by local media outlets.

The family did not know if Willis was among the dead.

They also disputed claims that the scientist had told people that his friends froze to death in his garden after police arrived at his house.

‘What was missing from that story was context. “He never told anyone that his friends had frozen to death,” they added.

Loved ones of the dead have raised questions about the lack of reports of their bodies and the snow they say was not deep enough to submerge them.

One of the bodies was found on the back porch of the property by the fiancée of one of the men, who burst in when she received no response from Willis.

The ‘fifth man’ in the case of three Kansas City Chiefs fans found dead outside a rental home was Alex Weamer-Lee, pictured left with his mother Julia and brother Greg.

This revelation comes two days after Willis’ father issued statements on his behalf on January 26.

Never in a million years would I do anything. “They were all good friends of his, they were all people he went to school with and he took them to a football game the day before for the Chiefs,” he said.

speaking to The New York PostWillis’ father said he would “never in a million years” hurt his friends.

When asked about inconsistencies in Willis’ story, particularly the fact that one of the bodies was not wearing a jacket when he apparently left his house, despite the frigid January weather that night, he said:

EVENT SCHEDULE January 7th: The three men go to Jordan Willis’ house to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which starts at 3:25 pm CT. At some point during the night, Willis goes upstairs to sleep, leaving the three men and another unnamed man in his house. January the 8th: Jordan Willis claims he didn’t leave his house that day, so he didn’t realize the victims’ cars were outside. Loved ones of the missing men begin trying to contact Willis, who does not respond. January 9th: Clayton McGeeney’s fiancée bursts into the house and screams Willis’ name after two days of no communication with her partner. He finds one of the bodies on the back porch. At 9:51 p.m., three bodies are found on the property after police conducted a welfare check.

‘There could be [gone] That night it was cold and icy. I don’t know how many cars they came in; There were three of them and there were only two cars left on the street.

‘They could have decided they wanted to go back into their house for some reason, people leave the house all the time without coats no matter how cold it is, so I can’t respond to that statement.

‘[Jordan] He doesn’t know what happened to them and he never saw them again as they walked to the front door and left his house.

DailyMail.com has also been able to reveal that the “fifth man” in the group photograph is Alex Weamer-Lee.

He is a high school friend of the victims whose bodies were discovered two days after the Jan. 7 celebration gathering, but says he left at midnight after football ended and when everyone was alive.

Weamer-Lee, who shortens her name to Lee, says she saw them off at 2 a.m. before sleeping on the couch and spending the next two days inside the house, oblivious to the fact that their cars were still outside. .

Lee, a 37-year-old flooring contractor, lives in a rental house in another part of the city. When DailyMail.com arrived to ask questions about the fateful night, a man who answered the intercom bell claimed that he was not there and that he could not talk about January 7.

The man added: “Alex is not here at the moment and is not responding to any media inquiries.”