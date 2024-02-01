Port Orange, Florida (POPD) — On January 29, 2024, at 11:49 a.m., a Be-On-the-Lookout (BOLO) was issued from an automated license plate reader for a white, older model Lexus headed southbound on Ridgewood Ave. near the intersection of Ridgewood and Dunlawton Ave. The owner of said vehicle had an open warrant, with full extradition, out of St. Lucie County for “failure of sex offender to report vacating a residence”. Officer Reahl was able to quickly locate the vehicle and the driver, 57-year-old Sean Gary Hendershot at the gas pumps at the 7-eleven gas station. After Hendershot provided Officer Reahl with a false name, he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. It was later discovered that Hendershot had multiple warrants from both St. Lucie and Dixie County in reference to violation of sexual offender probation for failure to report change of residence. In addition to the warrants, Hendershot was charged with providing a false name and resisting arrest.

The post Body Camera Footage Shows ‘Violent’ Registered Sex Offender Run From Florida Police appeared first on Breaking911.