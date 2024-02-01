Wife Wanted in Husband’s Murder Still Missing After 4 Days, Oregon Police Say

OREGON – Portland police have issued a public appeal for assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection with the murder of her husband. Authorities were called to a residence in Portland’s Lents neighborhood on Friday morning after receiving a report of a missing person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of 37-year-old Phillip Pierce, who had been shot inside the home.

Initially, no suspects were identified in the case.

However, on Tuesday, the police officially named Analiesa Golde, the wife of the victim, as the primary suspect in the homicide investigation. Golde, who is wanted for second-degree murder, remains at large, and law enforcement considers her to be armed and dangerous.

Press Release: UPDATE: PPB Needs Public’s Help Locating Homicide Suspect (Photo)

According to police, Golde’s current whereabouts are unknown. She is possibly driving a burnt orange 2015 Toyota 4Runner bearing Oregon license plate 501HSB. Individuals who spot her are urged to contact 911 immediately.

