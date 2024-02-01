A new theory is emerging about Woolworths’ Australia Day snap

An Aboriginal lawyer has criticized Woolworths for their Australia Day merchandise boycott, labeling it a smokescreen for “embarrassing” profit margins while hardworking Aussies struggle.

Wiradjuri woman Taylah Gray’s comments come after Queensland Senator Gerard Rennick branded the supermarket chain’s CEO Brad Banducci a “flogging” over the row.

The supermarket giant shocked customers earlier this month when it announced it would not stock any products on January 26 due to declining demand and daytime sensitivities.

They insisted it was a business decision based on declining sales in recent years, but it caused an uproar among shoppers and at least one store was defaced with graffiti.

But Ms Gray has dismissed the move as a cynical ploy by the High St giant to divert attention from rising prices rather than supporting indigenous people.

She said that in this case, Woolworths was not “really advocating for meaningful change for First Nations Peoples,” and that the decision was “pure business strategy.”

“My suspicion is that during this life crisis, Woolworths has made their decision to compromise on their embarrassing profit margins,” she said. SBS.

She stressed that the only way forward for the nation is to change the date and stop celebrating British colonization and settlement.

Until then, she said, “Australia cannot exist.

“We still don’t have a Treaty and for that reason alone I cannot celebrate it,” she added

“I also want to celebrate this beautiful nation – just not on a day that symbolizes the beginning of invasion, dispossession and massacre.”

Her comments come after Senator Rennick launched a renewed attack on the supermarket chain – which made $1.62 billion in profits in 2023 – following their insult on Australia Day.

He cited an article in Daily Mail Australia that revealed the leaked letter Mr Banducci sent to all employees to address the problem.

“Why do we put up banners for other cultural events/days of significance like Lunar New Year or Diwali, but not for our own national holiday,” he wrote to the staff.

“Celebrations like Diwali and Lunar New Year are often about connection and food, and as a company we are committed to supporting these types of events and occasions for our customers and our team.”

But the senator snapped back: “Hasn’t this flogger ever heard of people having barbecues on Australia Day? A lot of food is consumed during Australia Day events.

“What an excuse for the police.”

The chain’s decision caused an uproar among shoppers and at least one store was defaced with graffiti (pictured)

Senator Gerrard Rennick launched a new attack on the supermarket chain over their insult on Australia Day

He said the South African-born business chief should first look at the history of apartheid in his home country before getting involved in sensitive Australian debates.

“He should look in his own backyard before criticizing Australia’s history,” the senator said.

The senator received support from some of his followers during the outburst, with one asking: ‘Why did they support The Voice? Was it about food?

“Or why are they supporting those woke bastards?”

Another added: ‘This is just a good way to signal and cover his own backside.’

But someone insisted: “Senator, to be honest, the date needs to be changed.

‘Why celebrate the arrival of the First Fleet for Australia Day? There is no point. It wasn’t even Australia then…

“We should celebrate when we become a federation, or independent of the Crown.”

The Woolworths CEO admitted the company had the wrong message on the issue, but stressed: “We are a very proud Australian company.

“What seemed connected was a merchandising decision where I wasn’t proud of being Australian.

“We may have different views on the day, but we don’t have different views on being proud to be Australian.”