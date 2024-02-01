Disney+’s ‘Madu’ Trailer Shows Story of Viral Nigerian Ballet Student

Nigerian teenager Anthony Madu first went viral in 2020 with a video of himself dancing in the rain. Now, a new Disney+ documentary will tell the story of his ballet training since then.

In the film’s trailer, released Wednesday, Madu leaves her home in Lagos to study at the Elmhurst Ballet School in England. “It’s my dream and I have to follow it,” she says.

According to the movie description, “madu It follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study in England at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world. As he never left his home outside Lagos, Anthony is thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within his reach.”

Directed by Oscar winners Matt Ogens and Joel ‘Kachi Benson, the documentary will premiere on the opening night of the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 7 and will then premiere on Disney+ on March 29.

“Her courageous journey is a story of extraordinary obstacles as she searches for belonging and acceptance, a distant family, and unexpected challenges that could affect her future,” the description continues. “Forming a rich and immersive tapestry told across multiple continents, madu introduces the world to a boy pursuing an inspiring dream that will resonate with us all.”

After Madu’s initial post went viral in 2020, several stars drew attention to the young dancer. Viola Davis reposted the video on his own page, writing at the time that the clip “reminds me of the beauty of my people. We create, we rise, we can imagine, we have unleashed passion and love…. Despite the brutal obstacles that have been placed before us! “Our people can fly!!!”

Watch the official trailer of madu below.