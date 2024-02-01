Utah’s GOP Guv Is Really Fed Up With the Taylor Swift Conspiracies

George Frey/Getty Images

As conservative talking heads gin up conspiracies about Taylor Swift and fret over the political sway she could have if she endorses President Joe Biden, Utah’s Republican governor seemed dismayed by the whole thing, writing on X, “I can’t believe we are making this political.”

“Most Americans are exhausted at the politics of division infiltrating everything (they hate it when the left does it and I’m confident they will hate the right doing it),” Spencer Cox weighed in.

“This election is going to suck enough without us making up more stupid stuff to fight about,” he added. “Just let Travis and Taylor do their thing. Cheer for your team. Cheer for football. Listen to your music. Let’s just take a deep breath and chill.”

