    Danny Masterson Transferred to Max Security Prison With Infamous Past

    John Shearer/Getty Images

    That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was transferred to a male-only maximum-security prison this week that has housed several notorious inmates.

    Masterson was initially booked into a California state prison–North Kern State–three months after he was found guilty of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years for his crimes.

    Prison records show Masterson has moved from North Kern, in Delano, California, to Corcoran State Prison, a half-an-hour drive away in San Joaquin Valley.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

