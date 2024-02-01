French Screenwriter Shivs Jake Gyllenhaal With Bizarre Claims

Getty

The French director behind the survival thriller Soudain seuls is apparently still bitter that his original vision—an English-language version with Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby—didn’t work out.

The studio says “creative differences” were to blame, but Thomas Bidegain clearly blames Gyllenhaal and has unspooled a litany of bizarre allegations against the two-time Oscar nominee.

In recent interviews, Thomas Bidegain groused that the film, which was to be called Suddenly, fell apart in the summer of 2021 “because the American actors want to take power, because we didn’t want to tell the same story. And everything collapsed.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.