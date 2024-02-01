Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    California Counties Sue Tesla for Alleged Mishandling of Hazardous Waste

    Stephen Lam/Reuters

    Elon Musk’s Tesla was sued Tuesday by 25 California counties that allege the electric car manufacturer mishandled hazardous waste in a number of forms at more than 100 facilities throughout the state—the latest development in a years-long saga that included months of settlement talks which fell apart recently.

    The more than two dozen district attorneys who banded together to file the lawsuit want an injunction filed against the company to force it to responsibly handle the industrial waste generated by its facilities—as well as steep penalties of up to $70,000 a day for any breaches in compliance.

    Materials like “used lubricating oils, brake cleaners, used lead acid batteries and other batteries, used aerosols, used antifreeze, waste solvents and other cleaners, electronic waste, waste paint, and contaminated debris” and a number of other substances were all disposed of improperly, according to the lawsuit, which was originally filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court and first reported by Reuters. Tesla did not return comment to outlet.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

