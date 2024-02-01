Palmer’s big spending revealed

Political parties and lobby groups raised millions of dollars in political donations in the 2022-2023 financial year, with Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy being the biggest donor.

The Australian Electoral Commission published its annual political returns on Thursday, which are revealing Mr Palmer’s company gave more than $7 million in 10 payments to the billionaire’s one-seat United Australia Party, well short of the $116.9 million the company spent during the 2021-2022 election year.

The release has brought new calls for more transparency around political donations.

The major parties reported receiving more than $200 million in donations and other receipts, including public funding from the AEC and fees for attending the parties’ business forums.

On the face of it, Labor recorded a significant increase in revenue, totaling more than $219.7 million, but that was caused by a typo from the ACT department, which reported $136 million in revenue. The branch admitted this was a mistake and filed an amendment – ​​with an actual amount of $1.36 million.

Taking that into account, the Labor Party’s actual revenue was $84.5 million.

The Liberal Party, across its national branch and state branches, including the Liberal National Party in Queensland, received $111.6 million, while its junior coalition partner The Nationals received $13.6 million.

The Greens received $25.6 million, and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation received $4.5 million.

Only donations above the $14,500 disclosure threshold were required to be submitted. That figure is indexed at the beginning of each financial year.

After Mineralogy, the second largest donation came from The Cormack Foundation – a liberal-leaning funding body – which gave the party more than $3.5 million.

Anthony Pratt donated $1 million to Labor through his company Pratt Holdings, giving nothing to the Liberal Party, as he has done in recent years.

Australia’s richest woman, Gina Reinhart, donated $150,000 to the Liberal Party.

Philip Morris – a multinational tobacco company – donated $75,000 to the Nationals.

Of the four major consulting firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers donated $369,973 to the two major parties; Ernst & Young donated $227,853; Deloitte donated $177,126; and KPMG gave $163,200.

The release of the data has prompted the Australia Institute to renew its call for real-time disclosure of political donations, highlighting how shortcomings in the current system mean some donations take more than 18 months to be made public .

“These delays and other loopholes make it difficult to see how politicians and political parties are funded, and by whom,” said Bill Brown of the Australia Institute’s Democracy and Accountability Program.

“With Parliament resuming next week, this is a wake-up call that 2024 is the last chance for meaningful democratic reforms ahead of the 2025 elections.

“Australians should go into the next election with strict political donation disclosure laws, the truth in the political advertising laws in place and information about who meets ministers made public as a matter of course.”

Donations and expenses linked to the Voice to Parliament referendum won’t be released until April, but Advance Australia, the Conservative lobby group that played a key role in the No campaign, doubled its revenue year-on-year to 5.2 million dollars.

Hadley Holdings, a Perth-based company, donated more than $1 million to the group.

The Advance statement showed that the lobby group spent $4.5 million on election expenses in the last fiscal year.

Climate 200, which supported Teal MPs in the 2022 elections, received a total of $4.7 million in the budget year, with $1.1 million spent on election expenses.

Reporter of federal politics Ellen Ransley

