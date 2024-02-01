Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Seth Meyers Mocks GOP's 'Deranged' Obsession With Taylor Swift

    Seth Meyers Mocks GOP’s ‘Deranged’ Obsession With Taylor Swift

    Seth Meyers has discussed countless culture wars in his decade behind the Late Night desk, but he says that the one currently being waged by conservatives against Taylor Swift is “easily their most deranged.”

    “The conservative movement is so rotted and intellectually bankrupt that they have found themselves in a place where they are somehow enraged about a popular singer dating a football player,” Meyers said on Wednesday, before sharing a barrage of clips of various Fox News hosts railing against the “All Too Well” singer.

    While most on the network seemed terrified of the prospect of Swift voicing her support for Joe Biden over Donald Trump, Jesse Watters went full Regina George, claiming that Swift’s romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce “has all the true love of an arranged marriage” and that their relationship “was probably cooked up in a lab.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

