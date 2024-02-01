Three people die and nine are injured after a private aircraft hangar under construction collapses in Boise

<!–

Three people were killed and nine injured after a hangar collapsed near the Boise airport Wednesday night.

According to the Boise Fire Department, a private aircraft hangar that was under construction collapsed around 5 p.m.

The department also confirmed that five of the nine injured people are in critical condition and are being treated at local hospitals.

The division’s chief of operations, Aaron Hummel, called the incident a “catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site.”

“First responders encountered an agitated scene and worked to secure and rescue the victims.”

“I don’t know what caused it, but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse,” Hummel told reporters, adding that everyone who was on site at the time of the collapse had been accounted for.

A spokeswoman for nearby Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center said emergency and trauma teams were working with first responders to treat patients who arrived from the scene.

Hummel said some of the victims were on an elevator or other elevated platform at the time the structure fell, and that required some specialized rescue efforts. He confirmed that a crane also collapsed in the incident.

Authorities are investigating what caused the collapse, which occurred next to the Jackson Jet Center, where private jet rental and maintenance services are offered.

City of Boise permit records show that contractor Big D Builders had obtained permits to build a 39,000-square-foot (3,623-square-meter) aircraft hangar for the Jackson Jet Center.

The $6.2 million project would include construction of a concrete foundation and a metal building.

Jessica Flynn, executive director of the Jackson Jet Center, said in a statement emailed to media that her “hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event.”

“We don’t know exactly what caused the hangar collapse,” Flynn said. “Our goal now is to support our team and partners during this difficult time.”