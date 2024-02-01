Wake Up, People! ‘Tokyo Vice’ Is the Best Show You’re Not Watching

Max

“To the new ways!” toasts a police task force commander in Tokyo Vice, yet despite its characters striving to upend familiar and constricting paradigms, creator J.T. Rogers and executive-producer Michael Mann’s Max series stays true to itself in its excellent second season.

Building upon its stellar 2022 run, the duo’s bilingual, shot-on-location crime saga—adapted from journalist Jake Adelstein’s 2009 book of the same name—continues to be a tangled knot of uneasy alliances, personal and professional quandaries, and the betrayals and compromises necessary to survive a culture (and underworld) governed by strict codes of conduct. Once again led by the charismatic duo of Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe as unlikely partners in a war nobody appears capable of winning, it remains one of the most compelling, and underrated, shows on television.

(Warning: minor spoilers follow.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.