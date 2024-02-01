Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    News

    Wake Up, People! ‘Tokyo Vice’ Is the Best Show You’re Not Watching

    By

    Feb 1, 2024 , , , ,
    Wake Up, People! ‘Tokyo Vice’ Is the Best Show You’re Not Watching

    Max

    “To the new ways!” toasts a police task force commander in Tokyo Vice, yet despite its characters striving to upend familiar and constricting paradigms, creator J.T. Rogers and executive-producer Michael Mann’s Max series stays true to itself in its excellent second season.

    Building upon its stellar 2022 run, the duo’s bilingual, shot-on-location crime saga—adapted from journalist Jake Adelstein’s 2009 book of the same name—continues to be a tangled knot of uneasy alliances, personal and professional quandaries, and the betrayals and compromises necessary to survive a culture (and underworld) governed by strict codes of conduct. Once again led by the charismatic duo of Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe as unlikely partners in a war nobody appears capable of winning, it remains one of the most compelling, and underrated, shows on television.

    (Warning: minor spoilers follow.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Married at First Sight 2024: Sex-crazed Jack shushes his wife Tori when she asks if they have sexual chemistry, before making a scandalous bedroom rule.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    CMG Homes: Construction industry in chaos as 25-year-old company declares bankruptcy with $300,000 in debt in latest homebuilder collapse

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    EU leaders arrive for talks on Ukraine aid deal

    Feb 1, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Married at First Sight 2024: Sex-crazed Jack shushes his wife Tori when she asks if they have sexual chemistry, before making a scandalous bedroom rule.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    CMG Homes: Construction industry in chaos as 25-year-old company declares bankruptcy with $300,000 in debt in latest homebuilder collapse

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    EU leaders arrive for talks on Ukraine aid deal

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    Greta Thunberg goes on trial in London

    Feb 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy