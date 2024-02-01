Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    TMC: Snow blocks mountainous roads across Lebanon

    Feb 1, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA – The Traffic Management Center on Thursday said that several mountainous roads across Lebanon were currently blocked due to snowfall.nbsp;

    Among the affected routes are Kfardebian – Hadath Baalbek, Al-Aaqoura – Hadath Baalbek, Ainata – Arz, Jurd Marbin – Hermel, Maaser El Chouf – Kefrya.nbsp;

    However, vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or fitted with metal chains can still access the Dahr El-Baydar road. Similarly, the Tarchich-Zahle road remains accessible to four-wheel-drive vehicles.nbsp;

    Motorists are advised to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines while navigating these routes. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

