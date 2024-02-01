Married at First Sight 2024: Sex-crazed Jack shushes his wife Tori when she asks if they have sexual chemistry, before making a scandalous bedroom rule.

<!–

Things are heating up between Married At First Sight’s most controversial couple.

Tori made her intentions toward her ‘husband’ Jack on Thursday, confessing her desire to consummate their new marriage.

“I’m absolutely attracted to you, without a doubt,” he gushed to Jack.

‘You are practically the same as what I asked of you. Values, appearance, personality, everything. I honestly couldn’t ask for anything more!’

The 27-year-old then asked her personal trainer boyfriend if he had any sexual chemistry with her.

Jack broke some tough news to his wife Tori on Thursday’s Married At First Sight.

“I’ve definitely had greater instant sexual sparks,” he admitted to his rapidly deflating girlfriend.

“I think given the way we met and the mix of emotions that were running through my body and head the day I met you, I wasn’t going to say, ‘Damn, I want to take this girl to bed.’”

‘I’m a sexually driven guy. I have to stay connected with my partner and that takes time.’

“I’ve definitely had more instant sexual sparks,” Jack admitted to his stunned girlfriend.

To make matters worse, Jack said, “It’s not the first thing on my mind.” I didn’t even want to sleep with you the first night, the second night, it wasn’t on my mind.

He continued: ‘I am a fierce lover and a very passionate lover. The stronger I can find the connection with my partner, aka you, the more sexually attracted I will feel.

“So, that’s when we’ll get down to business… If I don’t sleep with you in six weeks, something’s wrong,” he concluded.

Jack also told Tori that he expected to feel sexual attraction to her within the next six weeks of the experiment.

Jack, 34, who describes himself as an “alpha male” looking for a “respectfully submissive partner,” married Tori during Tuesday’s episode.

Sources tell Daily Mail Australia that Jack will be at the center of drama at an upcoming dinner party as drama explodes between him and other contestants including Lauren Dunn, Timothy Smith and Jayden Eynaud.

‘Jack’s antics make Harrison [Boon] “You look like a sweet angel,” a source said.

But it’s a comment to Lauren’s partner, Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough, that is said to really set up the story of MAFS 2024.

‘[Jack] “I told Jono to muzzle his wife,” a show source revealed, “It was shocking and disgusting. All the experts were shocked.