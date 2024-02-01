Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Secret Recording: Black Candidate Can't Win in Texas

    Secret Recording: Black Candidate Can't Win in Texas

    In the contested race for the Democratic nomination for Texas Senate, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-TX) believes his Black challenger—Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX)—can’t win a general election for one reason he can’t control: He’s not Hispanic.

    At a campaign event in Houston on Jan. 19, Gutierrez was recorded talking with an attendee about his candidacy and why he believes he’s best-suited to defeat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) come the November election.

    Currently, Gutierrez is stuck in a heated primary battle with Allred, who has the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the national Democratic establishment. But, because Allred isn’t Hispanic, Gutierrez believes he can’t win against Cruz.

