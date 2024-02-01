Husband Reveals Outrageous Plan for If He Wins Powerball’s Record $200 Million Jackpot: ‘Beware If You’re This Man’s Wife’

<!–

We all have dreams about what we would do if we won the lottery.

Some might buy their dream home, others might book that perfect vacation in paradise, or maybe a private jet might be just the thing for you.

But not Mark Orval, whose plans for when he wins the $200 million Powerball jackpot on Thursday night are quite controversial – and won’t make his wife happy at all.

The former AFL player was on his morning walk on the Gold Coast Thursday morning when he was stopped by a Sunrise reporter who asked him what he would do with the winnings.

Former AFL player turned social media star Mark Orval (pictured) told Sunrise he would leave his wife if he won Powerball’s record $200 million jackpot on Thursday night

Fortunately, his wife Sharon appears to have seen the funny side

“(I would) pack my bags, disappear, tell my wife I’m sick, and I’ll never be home again, and she’ll never know about it,” he said.

The comment left the show’s hosts gasping, with the reporter saying: “Be careful if you’re this man’s wife.”

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew said: ‘There may be a few conversations going on in that household today, Lotto win or not.’

The former Collingwood player turned social media personality under the name ‘AngryDad’ took to Instagram to say he was joking and apologized to his wife, Sharon.

“How ironic that I went for a leisurely walk at 4:30 in the morning to plan my outing after tonight, and boom, I get asked about my plan and foolishly gave it away,” he said.

“Sorry Sharon, I was obviously joking.”

Mr. Orval would later ironically comment that “divorce is on the horizon” on a post his wife made watching the segment.

The jackpot is the biggest in Australian history after jumping from last week’s $150 million top prize when no one matched all the numbers.

The multi-million dollar prize – the largest lottery prize offered in Australian history – will be life-changing for one lucky winner when the winning numbers are drawn and announced after entries close at 7.30pm.

The jackpot is the largest lottery prize offered in Australian history, with gamblers across the country expected to be on the edge of their seats to draw the winning numbers

Officials at the Lott expect about half of Australian adults, about 10 million people, to have purchased an entry into Thursday’s lottery.

The winning Powerball numbers will be drawn at 8:30 PM Australian Standard Time and at 9:30 PM for states and territories on daylight saving time.

Players who win the top prize will typically have to wait about two weeks before receiving their winnings, according to The Lott.

The previous record jackpot was $160 million, while the largest lottery win was claimed by a Sydney mother who took home $109 million in 2019.