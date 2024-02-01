Roy Keane slams ‘idiot’ Marcus Rashford and tells him to forget about big-money ‘cars and watches’ after missing training following a 12-hour tequila spree in Belfast.

Roy Keane has called Marcus Rashford an “idiot” for his behavior after the Man United striker was spotted in a Belfast nightclub last week before missing training.

The former Man United captain also urged the 26-year-old to forget about flashy cars and glamorous watches and focus on putting his football first.

It comes after images emerged on social media last week showing the United striker entering Thompsons Garage nightclub in Belfast, before missing a training session at Carrington on Friday morning.

Erik ten Hag had stated that the official reason for his absence was due to “illness”, and reports claimed that Rashford had had a “12-hour tequila drink” and had subsequently angered several of his teammates afterward. of being absent from training.

The striker has now “taken responsibility” for the incident, but former United captain Keane has urged Rashford to focus on his football.

‘What happens on and off the field goes hand in hand.

“For him, football is an arduous task and it shouldn’t be. There is pressure on everyone there, but he is a great player for Manchester United. He’s already shown before that he can produce.

And he added: “Cars, watches, all that is great, but don’t forget the first thing: your football.” Good luck with everything else, but if that’s becoming more important than your football, then you’re in trouble.”

Rashford was not selected for Man United’s 4-2 FA Cup fourth round victory against Newport County and his agent brother, Dwaine Maynard, held talks with the Man United boss on Monday.

On Wednesday, Ten Hag claimed the “case was now closed” and echoed Keane’s comments that the 26-year-old needed to focus on football.

“First of all, players at this level need to manage themselves, that’s what can be demanded of the player,” Ten Hag told a press conference ahead of United’s game against Wolves on Thursday. “The player has to know what is good and what is not.”

Despite that, Keane admitted that everyone makes mistakes, stating that he never thought Rashford was perfect.

‘I don’t think he [Marcus Rashford] He was always this perfect,” he added on the podcast. ‘The things he was doing off the field, which he gets a lot of credit for.

Thompsons Garage is located in Belfast city center and is open seven nights a week.

Keane also claimed that his behavior was like that of an “idiot” who claimed he had made too many mistakes too close together.

“I never thought he had a halo over his head, but I also don’t think for a minute that he’s some kind of nasty guy.

“I think he’s certainly made some mistakes very close to each other. Manchester United’s profile, the fact that United are struggling, is an easy target; their decision making at the moment is obviously not very good.

‘He is 26 years old; We’ve all been there and made silly mistakes. I don’t think his attitude is one of not caring about the game, but his behavior is that of an idiot.

They are making some mistakes behind each other’s backs. It’s high profile now, we see people on their phones, wanting to call and get players in trouble.

“It’s giving people a chance to pursue it.”

Rashford had been involved in a similar incident in October 2023, following Man United’s 3-0 defeat to City’s rivals Man City.

He had risked angering his manager after he was pictured heading to high-end Manchester nightclub Chinawhite to celebrate his 26th birthday.

Ten Hag had stated after that incident: ”I spoke to him about this. It is unacceptable. He apologized and that’s it. For us it is an internal matter. He [Rashford] He is very motivated to fix things. He is totally with us.

“He made a mistake, but that doesn’t mean he’s not fitting in. I see him every day in training, what he’s doing, I know.”

Off the field, Rashford has previously been hailed as the first modern “activist footballer” and millionaire with a social conscience that matched his brilliant performances on the football field.

Rashford had raised £20m to fight poverty, lobbied Downing Street over child hunger and was also appointed MBE in 2020 by the Queen for a campaign to help provide free school meals.

Rashford, who successfully campaigned during the coronavirus lockdown to force the British government to give free food vouchers to poor families, appeared on the cover of Vogue in 2020.

Timeline of Marcus Rashford’s trip to Belfast and its consequences Wednesday, January 24 9.55am Rashford arrives in the morning to train with Manchester United. 16:21 In the afternoon he leaves Manchester on a private jet bound for Belfast. 17:17 Upon arrival in the capital of Northern Ireland, check into the Fitzwilliam Hotel. The footballer and his entourage then go to the Dirty Onion pub and Lavery’s bar. Thursday January 25 13:06 The photo shows the footballer visiting Larne FC, where his friend Ro-Shaun Williams has just signed. 2pm He goes to an Italian restaurant with his entourage and two women, where he meets Sarah Adair. 16:30 The group leaves the restaurant in the afternoon, before heading to Villa Italia in the evening. Friday January 26 12:30 p.m. Rashford and his group go to Thompson’s Garage nightclub. 2 am The group leaves and returns to the Fitzwilliam Hotel. Sources close to the player insist that it was at 1:15 a.m. 2.50am Rashford passes out fully clothed in his hotel room. 5 am The footballer and his companions leave the hotel. 7 am They board a private jet at Belfast airport. 8am Rashford lands in Manchester and calls in sick to train. Sunday January 28 The striker will not be able to play in Manchester United’s FA Cup match at Newport County. Coach Erik Ten Hag promises to take care of the “internal matter.” Monday January 29 8.45am Rashford arrives at training with his agent brother Dwaine Maynard, where he chats to Ten Hag and director of football John Murtough.

