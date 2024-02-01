Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    🔴Live: Tractors clog Brussels traffic as hundreds of angry farmers take protest to EU summit

    🔴Live: Tractors clog Brussels traffic as hundreds of angry farmers take protest to EU summit

    Hundreds of European farmers driving heavy-duty tractors on Thursday blocked major thoroughfares in Brussels, bent on getting their complaints about excessive costs, rules and bureaucracy heard by EU leaders convening for a summit there. Similar actions have occurred across the bloc for most of the week, including in France, where police arrested more than 90 protesters who forced their way into Europe’s biggest food market south of Paris on Wednesday. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.

