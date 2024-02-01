Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Frangieh: Justice and humanity in crisis as UNRWA faces donor boycott

    NNA – Former Minister, Sleiman Frangieh, on Thursday posted on the quot;Xquot; platform: quot;Seventy-five years since the establishment of UNRWA by a United Nations decision to aid Palestinian refugees. Today, amidst the most precise and dangerous humanitarian phase, most donor countries are boycotting the organization based on Israeli allegations of collective punishment against an entire people, contradicting the International Court of Justice#39;s decision. It is worth noting that the number of refugees, displaced persons, and needy individuals is increasing, and the organization warns of the possibility of its work being halted. Where is justice, and where is humanity?quot;

