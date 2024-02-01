Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Haley Roasts GOP Rival Over Indiana Primary Claim: ‘Trump Is Confused Again’

    Nikki Haley questioned Donald Trump’s mental faculties Wednesday night after he publicly claimed that she wouldn’t appear on the ballot for the Indiana primary.

    “Nikki Haley is not on the Ballot in Indiana because she didn’t get enough Petition Signatures—She missed the deadline!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post about his final remaining challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination. “If she’s not on in Indiana, she’s not a serious Candidate.”

    “Looks like Donald Trump is confused again,” Haley wrote in an X post replying to Trump’s claim. “Another reason why he’s too afraid to debate me.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

