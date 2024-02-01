Powerball Jackpot: Check your tickets NOW! A record-breaking jackpot of $200MILLION is drawn – here are the lucky numbers

Two winners will share Powerball’s record-breaking $200 million jackpot after correctly guessing all seven numbers and the Powerball.

The lucky seven numbers of Powerball draw 1446 were 12, 33, 23, 35, 1, 26 and 32, while the Powerball was 10.

The eye-watering $100 million the two lucky punters took home is just shy of the Lott’s record winnings after a Sydney mum scooped $106 million in 2019.

About 10 million people – or half of Australia’s adult population – entered the draw on Thursday evening in the hope of winning the life-changing jackpot.

The win in Division One resets the Powerball jackpot to $4 million for next week’s drawing 1447.

A total of $3,896,040.50 will be split among 22 people who guessed six of the seven lucky numbers and won $177,092.75 each.

The division three prize pool of $4,843,722.10 will be shared between 406 Aussies who won $11,930 each.

More than 6.7 million entries were won on Thursday evening, with more than 4.6 million receiving just $12.20 from the division nine prize pool.

Lottery prizes – won through participation in Golden Casket, NSW Lotteries, Tatts, Tatts NT and SA Lotteries – are classified as tax-free income in Australia, but depending on how the money is used, it may be subject to tax.

“Once your prize is in a bank account, the interest you earn on your prize is subject to income tax for both you and the gift recipients,” The Lott advised.

A win can also affect other sources of income.

“If you are currently receiving social security benefits from Centrelink, your award may affect your entitlement,” it says.

‘This depends on the size of your prize and the current value of your assets.’

De Lott told Channel Seven News last week that the best course of action for a winner is to seek individual, tailor-made financial advice.

Any lucky punters who guessed all the numbers correctly, odds of more than 134 million to one, will have to wait two weeks before receiving their prize money.

A man revealed in a live TV interview that he would skip town and leave his wife behind if he took home the Powerball prize.

Mark Orval, a former AFL player, was on his morning walk on the Gold Coast on Thursday morning when he was stopped by a Sunrise reporter who asked him what he would do with the winnings.

“(I would) pack my bags, disappear, tell my wife I’m sick, and I’ll never be home again, and she’ll never know about it,” he said.

The comment left the show’s hosts gasping, with the reporter saying: “Be careful if you’re this man’s wife.”

Sunrise host Edwina Bartholomew said: “There may be a few conversations going on in that household today, Lotto win or not.”

Millions of Australians checked their tickets after the winning numbers for Powerball’s record-breaking $200 million jackpot were drawn

The former Collingwood player turned social media personality under the name ‘AngryDad’ took to Instagram to say he was joking and apologized to his wife, Sharon.

“How ironic that I went for a leisurely walk at 4:30 in the morning to plan my outing after tonight, and boom, I get asked about my plan and foolishly gave it away,” he said.

“Sorry Sharon, I was obviously joking.”

Mr. Orval would later ironically comment that “divorce is on the horizon” on a post his wife made watching the segment.