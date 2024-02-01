Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Lebanese Army Commander meets British Foreign Secretary

    By

    Feb 1, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, alongside Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Baron Ahmad of Wimbledon, Tariq Ahmad, in his office at the Yarzeh headquarters.nbsp;

    The meeting was also attended by British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell.

    Discussions centered on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, with a specific focus on developments along the southern borders.nbsp;

    The visiting delegation expressed their country#39;s unwavering support for the Lebanese Army during the exceptional circumstances facing Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

