Mikati, British Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral relations, regional stability

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday welcomed at the Grand Serail British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron.nbsp;

Also present at the meeting were British Deputy Foreign Minister for Middle Eastern Affairs, Tariq Ahmad, British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, and the accompanying delegation of the British Minister.

From the Lebanese side, President Mikati#39;s advisors, former Minister Nicolas Nahas, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, and Mr. Ziad Mikati, participated in the discussions.nbsp;

The meeting primarily focused on Lebanese-British relations, de-escalation efforts in southern Lebanon, and the requisite political and diplomatic solutions.

Discussions also encompassed the role of the Lebanese Army, avenues for bolstering support, enhancing capabilities, and fostering collaboration between the Lebanese Ary and UNIFIL forces, with a particular emphasis on implementing UN Resolution 1701.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Mikati underscored Lebanon#39;s commitment to peaceful resolutions in the region and emphasized the pivotal role of British support in advancing this direction.nbsp;

Mikati also reiterated Lebanon#39;s adherence to international resolutions, notably Resolution 1701, and stressed the importance of continued cooperation between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL.

For his part, British Foreign Secretary Cameron emphasized the priority of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza as a precursor to advancing subsequent stages of resolution.

