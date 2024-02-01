Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Judge Kills Trump's Lawsuit Over 'Perverted' Sex Acts Dossier

    A British judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump claiming that a former spy had made up “shocking and scandalous claims” about him engaging in “perverted sexual acts” in Russia.

    The former president brought his case against Orbis Business Intelligence over a dossier written by the company’s co-founder Christopher Steele, a former MI6 intelligence officer. Trump alleged that Orbis had violated U.K. data protection laws, but London High Court Judge Karen Steyn ruled that “there are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial.”

    The so-called “Steele dossier” was published by BuzzFeed News in January 2017 shortly before Trump’s inauguration. The document, which also contained a series of unverified claims about ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia, was immediately dismissed by Trump as a political witch hunt and fake news. Steele had been paid by Democrats to compile the report.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

