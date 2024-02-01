Russian Girl Jailed for Wearing Rainbow-Colored Earrings

Ake Dynamic/Getty

A Russian court has sent a girl to jail for wearing rainbow-colored earrings shaped like frogs, according to multiple local reports.

The press service for the Sormovsky District Court in the Nizhny Novgorod region confirmed to RBC News that the girl has been jailed for five days on charges of publicly displaying “the symbol of an extremist organization.” The charges appear to stem from the Russian Supreme Court declaring the so-called “international LGBT public movement” an extremist organization last November, a baffling move that seemed to suggest some kind of worldwide conspiracy hatched by LGBTQ people everywhere.

The girl’s lawyer told the Aegis human rights group that the court had not bothered to specify what “symbol” she had displayed that was a violation of the law, but the Supreme Court’s ruling was cited.

Read more at The Daily Beast.