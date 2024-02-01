Friday, February 2, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; ldquo;Jadrdquo; – Youth Against Drugs launches a series of preventive activities titled: ldquo;The Role of Media in Awareness and Preventionrdquo;, under the patronage and attendance of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, at the Cultural Museum – Jbeil – Street No. 411 Building No. 98.

3:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Memorial ceremony marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of Colonel Sayyed Radi Al-Moussawi, organized by Hezbollah in tribute to his jihad and sacrifices, featuring speeches by the party and a condolence council, at the Al-Mujtaba Complex Hall – Southern Suburbs.

4:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Tribute ceremony to ldquo;Media Professionals on the Road to Jerusalemrdquo;, organized by Hezbollahrsquo;s media relations, under the patronage of Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, at the Riviera Hotel.

5:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Dialogue session organized by the ldquo;Initiativerdquo; association with Spanish Parliament member Dr. Hani Jalloul on the Spanish perspective on the current crisis in the Middle East, at the Tawfiq Tabbara Center – Sanayeh.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Divine Liturgy and Candle Lighting, hosted by the Beirut and Jbeil Metropolis and their affiliates for the Melkite Greek Catholic faithful, led by Metropolitan George Bacouni, at the Prophet Elijah Cathedral – Star Square, marking the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord and the Eparchy Jubilee.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.