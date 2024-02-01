Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    3-Year-Old Boy Gets Stuck Inside ‘Hello Kitty’ Claw Machine

    Queensland Police

    A 3-year-old boy got stuck inside a “Hello Kitty” claw machine at a shopping center in Australia, leading police to devise an unusual rescue operation.

    Queensland Police shared footage of the predicament on X on Thursday, noting that the “adventurous” boy named Ethan had “crawled up into” the toy machine at the mall in Capalaba. The boy could be seen in the video grinning and looking perfectly content as he sat amid a mountain of “Hello Kitty” stuffed toys, while police officers inspected the machine to see how they could safely extract him.

    Ultimately, officers had to shatter the glass to pull Ethan out.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

