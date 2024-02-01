Do you have acne? TikTok says ‘mint tea’ will lighten your spots… but experts aren’t convinced

If you want perfect skin, you should try drinking spearmint tea.

Anyway, that’s according to TikTok’s latest health ‘hack’.

Acne sufferers praise the supposed benefits of drinking two cups of tea a day, saying it has alleviated blemishes and oily skin.

One social media user who has amassed tens of thousands of followers for her ‘acne healing guides’ even posted stunning before and after photos of her transformation, crediting the effects of spearmint tea.

Fans of natural ‘therapy’ point to research that suggests it does work, especially for hormonal acne. But experts are not convinced.

A video posted by @facialsbymegi (pictured), which has more than 30,000 views, cites a 2015 study from the American Academy of Dermatology that suggested drinking two cups of spearmint tea a day reduces inflammatory and hormonal acne in 25 percent per month. The Toronto-based esthetician with more than 7,000 followers claims that after three months of drinking the tea, acne is reduced by 51 percent.

Dr Anojan Arulananthan, head of retail health at Holland & Barrett, said: “Further research is needed to reach this conclusion, i.e. a larger sample size and longer duration.”

‘Acne is caused by a variety of reasons.

“But hormonal acne occurs when male hormones are out of sync, primarily testosterone and dihydrotestosterone, also known as circulating androgens.

«It is these androgens that increase sebum levels and contribute to clogging pores.

“Being hormonal in nature, breakouts usually occur around the time of a woman’s period, usually around the jawline and lower part of the face.”

one 2010 study, carried out by a researcher at Eastbourne District General Hospital, analyzed the effects of spearmint tea consumption on hormones in 41 participants.

Half drank spearmint tea for a month, while the others received a placebo herbal tea.

At the end of the trial, published in the journal Phytotherapy Research, researchers found that those who drank spearmint tea had significantly reduced testosterone levels.

Spearmint tea is made from the mentha spicata plant, whose anti-androgen effects have been proven in human studies. A study shows that it helps reduce testosterone levels

Dr. Arulananthan said that if the results were proven, “decreased testosterone levels could imply an effect on hormonal acne.”

In the case of acne, small glands located near the surface of the skin produce too much sebum, an oily substance designed to prevent hair and skin from drying out.

Excess sebum mixes with dead skin cells, both substances forming a plug in the follicle.

The NHS says: ‘If the clogged follicle is close to the surface of the skin, it protrudes outwards, creating a whitehead.

“Alternatively, the clogged follicle may be open to the skin, creating a blackhead.”

TikTok user @loanvu_uk claims that even if it doesn’t cure acne, it will give you “a better complexion and overall health.”

But experts emphasize that, although it is interesting that spearmint tea can reduce levels of male hormones, there is no evidence to show any effect of spearmint tea directly on hormonal acne.

“Acne can be caused by many factors and can be quite difficult to control, so it is wise to have a healthy skepticism of quick fixes promoted on social media,” said Dr Jane Ravenscroft, from the British Association of Acne. Dermatologists.

‘Spearmint tea has antioxidant and antibacterial properties that may have potential health benefits.

“But these have not been shown to play a role in improving acne.”

A video posted by @facialsbymegi, which has more than 30,000 views, cites a 2015 study by the American Academy of Dermatology that suggested drinking two cups of spearmint tea a day could combat hormonal acne.

Dermatology clinics also sell the same claim, but MailOnline was unable to find the study in its search of medical literature.

A video posted by @lifewithmils (pictured), who has 206,200 followers on TikTok, explains the possible benefits of drinking different herbal teas, and spearmint tea helps acne. TikTok user and nutrition student shows her face when she has acne

Another video posted by @loanvu_uk, who has 86,700 followers on TikTok, suggests drinking spearmint tea for “at least a month to see changes in acne.”

She claims that even if it doesn’t cure acne, it will give you a “better complexion and better overall health.”

A video posted by @lifewithmils, who has 206,200 followers on TikTok, explains the possible benefits of drinking different herbal teas.

“Spearmint helps naturally reduce testosterone levels in the blood and when we have too much testosterone it can cause acne,” says the nutrition student.

However, there is nothing wrong with drinking a cup of spearmint tea a day.

Dr Arulananthan said: “As long as you check with your GP beforehand to check that it won’t affect any medications you are taking, you can try the spearmint tea trend to see if it can alleviate any symptoms.”

“If nothing else, it will certainly help you stay hydrated and taste delicious at the same time.”

But he urges people not to use herbal tea as a substitute for medical treatment and to always consult their GP before trying something new.