    Berri meets British Foreign Secretary: Lebanon adheres to UN Resolution 1701

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain el-Tineh, British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, in the presence of British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, and the accompanying delegation of the British Minister.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

    Speaker Berri stressed to the British Foreign Minister that quot;Israel is targeting civilians and residential neighborhoods in the southern border villages and towns, bypassing the UN Resolution 1701 area and the rules of engagement, and that Lebanon is adhering to and awaiting the implementation of this resolution since its issuance in its entirety.quot;

    On the presidential election entitlement, Berri stressed the need for ldquo;consensus among the Lebanese, given the specificity of Lebanon and the Lebanese system, to elect a president of the republic to complete the required reform and economic advancement.rdquo;

    On the other hand, Berri received a delegation from the General Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic, which included: the Director-General of the Presidency of the Republic, Dr. Antoine Choucair, Director General of Protocol and Public Relations, Dr. Nabil Shedid, and Chairman of the Honorary Council, Ali Hamad.

    Choucair handed Speaker Berri the annual reports of the General Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic for the years 2020 – 2021 and 2022.

    Discussions also touched on the situation of the General Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic.

