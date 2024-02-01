A Florida mom was barred from dropping her kids off at a private Christian school over a decal promoting her OnlyFans page

Liberty Christian Preparatory School, left, and the OnlyFans logo on a phone, right, in a composite image.

A Florida mom has been barred from dropping off her kids at their private Christian prep school’s parking lot over a car decal promoting her adult content on OnlyFans, Fox 12 Oregon reported.

The local news outlet reported that Michelle Cline, who goes by Piper Fawn on OnlyFans, has a large decal promoting her page on the vehicle’s rear windshield.

Concerned parents at Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares did not want their children to see adult content promoted outside the school.

Lexy Thomas, a parent at the school, told the local news outlet that the decal was a “distraction” for her children.

She said: “No matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there, and that’s kind of the first thing they’re seeing when they’re going into a place that should be educating them.”

According to Fox 12 Oregon, after several parents complained, Cline was told she’d have to park across the street.

Consequently, her children must now cross a busy road to get to school.

Cline, who did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, told Fox 12 Oregon that she and her husband decided to share their “behind-closed-doors lifestyle.”

She said the OnlyFans gig supports her family and “provides a very comfortable way of life.”

She added: “It’s legal, you know; I pay taxes just like everyone else, but I’m not breaking the law. I just offended people.”

Despite other parents suggesting that Cline could resolve the situation by simply removing the decal, she told Fox 12 Oregon that it is just an “easy thing to say.”

Cline wants the school to at least provide someone to help her kids cross the road safely, per Fox 12 Oregon.

Liberty Christian Preparatory School did not immediately respond to BI’s request for comment.

