Greg Olsen is open to ‘the whole spectrum of possibilities’ after losing Fox Sports job to Tom Brady and defends celebrated tenure as network’s top NFL analyst: ‘I’m very proud of what we did for two years’

Brady previously signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to take over in 2024.

Greg Olsen may be losing his Fox Sports NFL analyst job to Tom Brady, but the former Carolina Panthers tight end is still focused on staying in the booth, whether at his current network or elsewhere.

As Olsen, 39, said The Athletic As he said this week, he is considering “the full spectrum of opportunities” following his widely celebrated stint as Fox Sports’ chief gaming analyst.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to join Fox, and revealed earlier this week that he plans to begin announcing in 2024. Given his arrival and gigantic contract, Brady is expected to replace Olsen, who could opt for a demotion to the number 2 position in the chain or seek employment elsewhere.

The problem is, Cris Collinsworth. [NBC]Troy Aikman [ESPN]Tony Romo [CBS] and Kirk Herbstreit [Amazon] have landed top analyst jobs at the NFL’s other media rights holders, perhaps leaving Olsen without a landing spot.

“That’s what it looks like, from everything we’ve been told, and that’s the trend,” Olsen told The Athletic’s Joseph Person and Richard Deitsch. ‘We’ve been planning this for two years. When we took the job we knew Brady would be there whenever he decided to come.

Tom Brady (right) replaces Greg Olsen (left) as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst in 2024

‘But all I can say is that I am very proud of what we did for two years. I don’t know any crew – [Kevin] Burkhardt Erin [Andrews] and Tom [Rinaldi] to our producer, to our entire truck: I don’t know if anyone produces a better football game than us.’

And if it’s not already obvious, Olsen is not bitter.

Perhaps because of the good reviews he received on Fox Sports, the former University of Miami star says he remains grateful for the opportunity.

‘Fox [decision-makers] They were the ones who believed in me from the beginning,’ he said. ‘I was given my first opportunities to do this when I was still playing in 2017 on a bye week. No one was as adamant about my future in this business as Fox was. I will always be grateful for that.

“It’s hard to predict how all of this will play out,” Olsen continued. “But my ultimate goal is to call opening games at the top of the standings and that pursuit won’t change regardless of what happens next year with my current position.”

Brady is already counting down to next season, when the seven-time Super Bowl champion will begin his rookie season as a game analyst for Fox Sports.

The retired quarterback spoke with ESPN’s Pat McAfee on Tuesday to promote confirmation of the move, which had been widely reported over the past year.

“I’ve been to the Fox studios several times and I’m very excited to be joining an incredible team,” Brady told McAfee.

“Next year I’m calling a Super Bowl for Fox, which will be amazing,” Brady continued.

Tom Brady reunites with Greg Olsen after a preseason game in Foxboro in 2019

The former University of Michigan star said he spent the 2023 season talking to broadcasters to learn the finer points of the profession.

‘I talked to a lot of announcers this entire season, learning from them, current announcers, the ones who have done play-by-play analysis. “It’s been a lot of fun,” Brady said.

‘I connected with a lot of fun people, I got great grades. I could probably write a broadcasting playbook right now. But it’s been something that I’ve challenged myself and I’m looking forward to moving forward and calling games for Fox starting in September.”

Brady also praised Olsen’s work.

“Greg Olsen does an incredible job and I have a lot of respect for him,” Brady said.