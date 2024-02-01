Russian Missile Ship Obliterated Off Crimea, Ukraine Says

Reuters

Ukraine’s military says it destroyed a Russian missile ship from the Black Sea Fleet early Thursday, sinking the Ivanovets with a “direct hit” to the hull using naval drones off the coast of Crimea.

According to the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate, rescue operations for the Russian crew members on board the Ivanovets were “not successful.” On top of that, Kyiv says the obliterated ship was worth between $60 and $70 million.

Footage of the special operation purportedly captured the ship’s final moments, showing a massive explosion at the moment of impact. Russia’s Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the situation, but pro-Kremlin propagandist Yury Kotenok acknowledged the attack in an awkwardly worded post on Telegram claiming the ship “sank” while “repelling a nighttime attack” by Ukrainian forces.

