Henry Holland reflects on how to get to the top of the fashion game by learning on the job and taking risks… as he urges distraught Brits to ‘be brave and believe in yourself’

Esteemed designer and entrepreneur Henry Holland has spoken about taking risks and learning to be confident in his career.

The Manchester-born star, 40, detailed how he has “learned by taking risks” and urged his fans and followers to be confident in his approach to life.

Henry was speaking alongside the publication of new research from the British Exploring Society, which found that a whopping 92% of people believe taking healthy risks boosts self-esteem.

On the other hand, 87% of people wish they could take more risks in life and more than half (53%) believe that taking risks makes you a more confident person.

Echoing the former, Henry said: ‘In creative fields you can overthink things and become frozen with indecision. You have to be brave, believe in yourself, push yourself and say, ‘I think this is great,’ and that’s when you can achieve great things.”

Henry’s career began after graduating with a degree in Journalism from the London College of Communication, after which he worked for the following publications: the fashion section of teen magazine Sneak, Smash Hits and Bliss.

Before launching her own company, Holland attracted attention with her Fashion Groupies t-shirt designs, featuring ’80s-inspired T-shirts emblazoned with phrases like “I’ll tell you who’s boss, Kate Moss.”

In September 2006, he designed a range of t-shirts worn by Gareth Pugh and Giles Deacon when they saluted at the end of their shows during London Fashion Week.

Gareth Pugh appeared to take a bow at the end of his show wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words “Get Yer Freak on Giles Deacon”, while later in the week, Giles Deacon wore a t-shirt that had “Uhu Gareth Pugh” printed on it. in that.

Henry then designed an entire collection and founded his own fashion house, House of Holland, in 2008. He is known for his work with model Agyness Deyn.

Speaking about the British Exploring Society’s news that Brits are afraid to take risks, Henry said: ‘I have learned and earned my way by taking risks and approaching things in a way that feels right to me. You need to have confidence…

‘For every professional decision I’ve made and every business I’ve run, I’ve learned on the job. Working in creative fields you can overthink things and become frozen by indecision…

“You have to be brave, believe in yourself, step out and say, ‘I think this is great,’ and that’s when you can achieve great things.”

Research shows that many Britons blame their parents for their lack of confidence in the future. In fact, three-quarters (75%) say their parents’ anxiety about risk-taking contributed to their own lack of risk-taking.

But that being said, a whopping 87% of people have said that the risks they have taken have been worth it.

When asked what parents could have given more of when they were young, instead of love or attention, the most popular answer was trust (37%) followed by independence (31%).

But how do we give our children more confidence? The British Exploring Society gives young adults access to programs that promote healthy risk-taking under expert care, while reassuring parents that their children will be protected.

Honor Wilson-Fletcher MBE, Chief Executive of the British Exploring Society says: ‘Since being with the British Exploring Society, I have noticed lasting changes in resilience and risk appetite in young people and their families.

‘Taking risks when young helps the next generation prepare for adulthood with confidence and self-belief.

“Many of us are unknowingly holding our children back due to our own fears and inhibitions, but giving our children the opportunity to try new things, step out of their comfort zone, and push their limits, all within a safe space , it’s incredible for your long-term growth.’

The fact that we are a nation that fears taking risks is also demonstrated by the fact that 66% of us are not confident enough to move to another country, only one in three (39%) would apply for a job for which we do not feel qualified and 72% say they do not feel safe asking for a salary increase at work.

