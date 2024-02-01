Harry and Meghan Say No Parent Can Keep Their Child Safe From Social Media

Andrew Milligan/Pool/Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued an emotional statement saying that parents are powerless to keep children “safe” from social media platforms.

The statement on their Archewell website comes after Mark Zuckerberg and other social media CEOs appeared Wednesday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, which is investigating allegations that children have suffered or died because of exposure to online content.

“We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing,” the couple said. “Over the past few years we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space.

