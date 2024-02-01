Lorraine Kelly breaks her silence on disgraced Phillip Schofield… as she insists he is “a good person”, admits she misses him on ITV and says she will “be fine” after affair scandal

Lorraine Kelly has confessed she “misses” Phillip Schofield and his ITV co-star Holly Willoughby following their affair scandal last year.

The TV veteran, 64, spoke on the latest episode of Woman And Home magazine about the stars, who left their long-standing presenting roles on This Morning after their “reckless but not reckless” affair came to light. illegal” with a younger colleague.

She admitted: “If you had told me at the beginning of [last] holly year [Willoughby] and phil [Schofield] would not be [on This Morning], I wouldn’t have believed you. But you know what? The show will go on. She will be alright. She will be alright. Everything will be fine.’

Lorraine spoke to the publication ahead of the release of her debut novel The Island Swimmer, which hits shelves this month, and cheekily confessed that there’s “no naughtiness” as “sex is so hard to write about.”

In the accompanying photo shoot, she wore a series of incredible rainbow ensembles, including a dazzling high-neck dress, before posing for outdoor shots in a long billowing tulle skirt and a bright pink crew-neck jumper.

In May last year, Phillip, 61, stopped presenting the magazine show after 20 years with his best friend Holly, when their affair became public.

He retreated from the spotlight in recent months. After much speculation about his private life, his affair finally became public and he admitted he had been left “devastated and embarrassed” but insisted he was not a hairdresser.

He said the affair “never seemed” like an abuse of power because he and his lover were “colleagues.” He told The Sun: ‘I was unprofessional, once, in a 41-year career. There are no excuses. Nobody did anything wrong apart from me.’

In a rare move for a star to comment on the scandal, Lorraine shed light on her stance on the situations in the chat with Woman And Home.

She continued: ‘They are good people. I miss them. They’re sensational, they made me laugh a lot and every time I was a guest on This Morning, they were a delight.’

Lorraine then reflected on her time at The Cube in 2021, which Phillip runs, and said: ‘When [my daughter] Rosie and I went to The Cube, Phillip said he had never laughed so much in his life because we were so bad at the first task, and then we got really good.

When asked about doing Strictly, he said: “I wouldn’t do Strictly in a million years.” Do you know they have one that is endearingly funny, like Ed Balls?…

‘It wouldn’t be funny at all, just rubbish. I once asked Anton Du Beke: ‘Can you teach someone to dance?’ and in the commercial break, he took me in his arms…

Speaking about aging, she continued, “As I get older, the only thing I worry about is health and weight loss.” [myself], dementia. Obviously, my lovely Fiona. [former GMTV host Fiona Phillips, 63] has been diagnosed with dementia’

‘First of all, I’m Scottish and I don’t like to be too close to someone I don’t know well, and he was too close. He then said it was like dancing with a wardrobe. I love watching Strictly but I’ll never do it!’

‘She’s fine, she’s still here, she’s still her. She is very strong and has faced it with dignity and humor. She brings it home when she’s someone you know…

‘I do everything I can. I do my Wordle and crosswords every day and try to eat well, but it is a horrible and cruel disease. It can affect anyone. I’m picky about mammograms. You have to take responsibility for yourself and find your normality, because all boobs are different…

‘My husband checks mine periodically. He is selfless. Disinterested! But that’s great. He probably knows them better than I do. It’s the same with women and men. [checking for] Testicular cancer.’

Lorraine then spoke candidly about pushing boundaries on TV, saying, “I went to the line this morning when Tyler [resident showbiz expert Tyler West] He was sitting in a sauna, almost naked, eating a sausage.

The jokes write themselves! I have to see it because I get very naughty. On Channel 4’s The Last Leg or any of these shows, you can swear…

‘I went to a consumer exhibition with Joe Lycett and had to read out the right of reply from people I had given a brilliant presentation about. They called it the C-word. It’s a horrible word, but in the right context it’s probably okay.’

Speaking about his new book, he said: ‘There’s no naughtiness in my book. We all know what happens and where it goes, but my mother is going to read it! In fact, I think it’s very difficult to write about sex, so I’ll leave it to others!…

‘Some parts of the book are funny and quite daring, because I am. I love being untied! A lot of people have a perception of my show and think that it’s all cute, adorable kittens, bunnies, and unicorns with rainbows shooting out of their armpits…

‘It really isn’t. Sometimes it’s pretty close to the knuckle, but I know exactly what I can get away with. I go to the line. I never cross it.

