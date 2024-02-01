Justin Timberlake Says He Has Nothing to Apologize For

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Just days after Britney Spears took to Instagram to shout out Justin Timberlake’s new music and apologize for “some of the things” she wrote about in her 2023 memoir, Timberlake has seemingly responded by shading his ex.

During his intimate show in New York City on Wednesday night (which also happened to be his 43rd birthday), Timberlake said onstage, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize…to absolutely fucking nobody.”

His sassy brush-off comes days after Spears posted a video of Timberlake on Instagram and wrote, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.” In the same post, she shouted out Timberlake’s recently released comeback single “Selfish,” writing, “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.