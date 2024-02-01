Larry David Jumps Elmo on Live TV in Front of Elmo’s Dad

Zach Pagano/Getty Images

Comedian Larry David grabbed lovable puppet Elmo by the face and shook him viciously on the Today show on Thursday morning, while Elmo’s father Louie looked on in shock.

The “Sesame Street” icon appeared on the Today show to talk about a tweet that went viral earlier this week when the muppet asked “How is everybody doing?” on X, unleashing a barrage of responses about existential dread.

Asked Thursday how he’s feeling in the wake of that social media exchange, Elmo said he’s “really, really happy,” and “glad that he got to talk to a lot of people and see how they’re doing.”

